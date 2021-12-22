ETSU’s Quay Holmes lands Athlon Sports All-American following record season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Athlon Sports revealed its FCS All-American team Tuesday, naming East Tennessee State University’s Quay Holmes following a record-breaking football season for the Bucs.

The Georgia native now has five All-American honors this season, including Athlon Sports, Stats Perform, FCS ADA, Associated Press and Hero Sports All-American teams.

Holmes finished the Bucs’ football season with a program-record 1,553 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns this season, a release from ETSU revealed.

He is also one of the top three finalists for the Walter Payton Award in addition to ETSU’s all-time leading rusher at 4,264 yards and 51 touchdowns.

The release states the reigning Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year capped off the season with a team-best 1,884 all-purpose yards.

