Greeneville, Tenn. (WJHL) – The billboards around town are all counting down – now less than 50 days until the Bucs open the 2022 football season at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

For football fans, there is always a certain anticipation for the return of the fall season. But, this year, in Johnson City, the buzz has been amplified by last year’s performance.

Head coach Randy Sanders helped lead the Blue and Gold to one of the most successful seasons in program history – notching eleven wins, a SoCon championships and a trip to the FCS quarterfinals.

After his sudden retirement following last season, George Quarles will take the helm this fall. He knows there are certain expectations that come with coaching the Bucs this season. He’s already fielded many questions about those expectations.

But, he embraces that and believes his players will be ready to do the same.

“You want to be in a place where winning is important and I think we’re here – this is a place where you’re expected to win,” Quarles said. “The bar has been set pretty high, but I’m excited about it, I know our guys are excited about it – I know they’ve worked extremely hard this summer.”

ETSU’s season will begin on Thursday, September 1 when they host Mars Hill.