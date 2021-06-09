ETSU’S Oliver lands transfer Jordan King from Siena

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (June 9, 2021) – East Tennessee State University men’s basketball head coach Desmond Oliver and his staff announced on Wednesday that Jordan King (Albany, N.Y.) is transferring to ETSU from Siena.

King, a 6-foot guard, averaged 7.4 points in 23.7 minutes in 47 games played (19 starts) the last two seasons for the Saints.

pointers. As a sophomore, King started all 17 games, scoring in double figures nine games with three 20-plus point performances. King scored a career high 22 points on 6-of-9 shooting (4-of-6 from three) with six assists against Rider on Jan. 16, while a day prior, the guard posted 21 points with a career-high five made threes versus the Broncs. King also scored 21 points with two assists and two steals on Jan. 22 against St. Peter’s.

King ranked sixth in the MAAC in free-throw shooting (.828), 10th in three-pointers made per game (1.8), and 15th in scoring and field goal percentage (.413).