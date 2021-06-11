ETSU’s Oliver announces the signing of 7-footer Matt Nunez

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (June 11, 2021) – The signings continue to roll in for head coach Desmond Oliver and the ETSU men’s basketball program.

On Friday, Oliver and his staff announced that Matt Nunez (Newport News, Va.) has signed his national letter of intent to join the ETSU men’s basketball program this fall.

Nunez, a 7-foot, 230-pound post player, concluded this past season at Hargrave Military Academy where they finished with an overall record of 31-1.

Prior to Hargrave, Nunez played at Walsingham High School in Williamsburg, Va. During his time at Walsingham, Nunez earned first team all-state and all-conference honors, while also setting the program record in blocked shots.