FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Bucs’ lone representative in the NCAA women’s golf regional tournament, Hollie Muse, falls back to 17th place after her second round of play in Franklin.

Muse started the day in solo second place, after shooting a blazing 66 on the first day of action. The Liverpool, England native shot a 79 on Tuesday, leaving her one-over par for the tournament.

She is currently ten shots back of Texas A&M’s Jennie Park for the lead.

Tennessee’s Mikayla Bardwell sits tied for 28th after shooting a 76 on day two.

Vanderbilt, who is playing on its home course, turned in a team score of 281 on Tuesday. The low rounds moved the Commodores into first place with a score of seven-under par.

Alabama (-2) and Duke (+2) round out the top of the leaderboard in the team competition.

The final day of regional play begins tomorrow, with Hollie Muse receiving an 8:55 a.m. tee time.