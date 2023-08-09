CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Thomas Wolfe once said “you can’t go home again.” It’s a good thing ETSU legend Keith “Mister” Jennings wasn’t listening because the Buccaneer Hall of Famer was hired by his high school.

Jennings, who was inducted into the blue and gold hall in 2013, was recently named the new boys basketball head coach at Culpeper County High School, his alma mater.

Jennings, who graduated with the class of 1987 from Culpeper High, had been the head women’s basketball coach at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, North Carolina for the last six seasons.

He’s the most honored basketball player in the school’s history and he hopes that helps to influence the young talent, some of them children of his former classmates.

While at ETSU, Jennings earned all-American and Southern Conference player of the year in 1991. He went on to play in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets before finishing his career in Europe.