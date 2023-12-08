JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU head men’s soccer coach David Lilly is moving on from the program after two seasons as leader of the program.

Lilly has accepted the same position at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), Bucs’ Director of Athletics Richard Sander announced in a Friday release.

“David did an exceptional job leading our men’s soccer program over the last two seasons,” Sander said in a statement. “UAB is getting a winner and a tremendous leader. We wish David nothing but the best.”

The Blazers finished the 2023 season with a record of 0-11-4.

Lilly, a Milligan graduate, led the Blue and Gold to 17 wins over the past two campaigns. He helped the Bucs to a 4-0-1 record in the conference this past fall, claiming the SoCon regular season championship.

For his efforts, he was also named the 2023 SoCon Coach of the Year.

Kyle Findlay, an assistant under Lilly for the last six seasons at Milligan and then ETSU, has been named the program’s interim head coach.