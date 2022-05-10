JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs baseball squad scored all of its runs in the second half of their contest with UNC Ashville, topping the visitors 7-4 on senior night.

Dylan Bacot got the scoring started for the Bulldogs with an RBI single in first inning, making it 1-0.

That’s the way the score would stay until the sixth inning when Bryce Hodge mashed a home run to right field to tie the game, 1-1. Jared Paladino put ETSU out in front with a fielder’s choice RBI a few batters later.

The Bucs continued hitting in the seventh, as Hodge doubled home Tommy Barth for a 4-1 advantage. Moments later, Garett Wallace drove in Hodge with an RBI single of his own.

UNCA made the Bucs sweat in the eighth inning, as a sacrifice fly and a Tylan Reece two-run home run cut the deficit to just 5-4. But, the home squad found some insurance an on errant throw and a Barth RBI single to round things out.

Hodge led the offensive output for the Bucs, hitting 2-for-5 with three RBIs, while Barth added two hits and an RBI himself. The freshman also extended his hitting streak to 21 games.

Anthony Nelson earned the win after pitching a near-perfect sixth inning, while Nathanial Tate earned his fifth save of the season.

ETSU will return to SoCon play this weekend with a final regular-season road trip to UNC Greensboro. First pitch of the first game is slated for 6 p.m. on Friday.