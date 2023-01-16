(WJHL) – Buccaneers junior guard Jordan King dropped 42 points in a game last week, and his performance did not go unnoticed by the conference.

King was named the SoCon men’s basketball Player of the Week on Monday, after averaging 27.5 points in a pair of games.

The Albany, New York native poured in a career-high 42 points on 14-of-19 shooting against the Citadel on Wednesday. King tossed in eight three-pointers and came up with seven steals, as well, in the 96-74 win.

King tallied 13 points and a pair of rebounds in Saturday’s loss to Mercer.

He became just the sixth ETSU player to score at least 40 points in a game and the first SoCon player to pour in that many since Furman’s Jordan Lyons notched 54 back in 2018.

ETSU returns to action on Wednesday night, welcoming Samford for a 7 p.m. tip.