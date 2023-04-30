(WJHL) – Former Buccaneers running back Jacob Saylors has signed a contract with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent, per reports.

The Jasper, Tennessee native carried the ball 225 times for the Blue and Gold in 2022, picking up 1,307 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns. He added 162 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown as a senior, as well.

The former All-SoCon and All-American selection will join a Bengals team that won the AFC North division title and advanced all the way to the AFC Championship in 2022.