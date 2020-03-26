ETSU’s Hodges named finalist for Player of the Year award

East Tennessee State guard Bo Hodges (3) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 75-63. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BOSTON, Ma. (WJHL) — ETSU junior guard Bo Hodges has been named a finalist for the Lute Olson National Player of the Year award by CollegeInsider.com.

Hodges totaled 420 points, 190 rebounds, 80 assists, 45 steals, and 26 blocks this season, the only player in the country put up that stat line according to ETSU Athletics. He led the Buccaneers in scoring on seven occasions, including a career-high 27-point performance against rival Chattanooga.

He also joined ETSU’s 1,000 point club, becoming the 42nd player in program history to accomplish the feat.

The Lute Olson Award is presented annually to the nation’s top Division I player.

Below is the list of finalists: