ETSU’s Haynes-Overton to enter transfer portal

ETSU Bucs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU women’s basketball player Erica Haynes-Overton announced Tuesday on Twitter that she will enter the transfer portal.

The junior guard from Nashville has been recovering from a knee injury this season.

Haynes-Overton scored 41 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and logged seven steals during the Bucs season opener against the Lady Vols. Her 41 points marked the second-most points scored in a single game in school history, according to ETSU Athletics.

She has been named Southern Conference Player of the Week five times and SoCon Defensive Player of the Year twice.

