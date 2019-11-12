ETSU’s Haynes-Overton named SoCon Player of the Week

1  of  17
(WJHL)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU women’s basketball junior guard Erica Haynes-Overton has been named Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Haynes-Overton scored 41 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and logged seven steals during the Bucs season opener against the Lady Vols.

Her 41 points marked the second-most points scored in a single game in ETSU history, according to ETSU Athletics.

On the road against Liberty, Haynes-Overton helped ETSU overcome a 10 point deficit with five minutes left in the game to secure a 63-62 victory.

This marks Haynes-Overton’s fifth conference player of the week award. She has also been named Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year twice.

The ETSU women’s basketball team will travel to High Point this Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

