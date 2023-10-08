JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs’ top golfer opened the final Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate tournament with a bang.

Mats Ege carded a bogey-free round of ten-under-par (62) at Blackthorn Club at the Ridges on Sunday. The first round score set both an ETSU and tournament record.

The redshirt senior carded all ten of his birdies in his first 14 holes, as he holds a two-stroke lead over the rest of the field.

Louisiana Tech’s Niilo Maki-Petaja sits in second at eight-under, while three players are currently tied third (-5).

Furman topped the team leader board with an opening-round 278 (-10), while Charlotte and ETSU are tied second at five-under-par.

The Bucs got team contributions from Algot Kleen, who turned in a solid first round, finishing with a three-under, 69 (T7). Jenson Forrester (+3, T58), Remi Chartier (+5, T75) and Matty Dodd-Berry (+6, T82) rounded out the score.

ETSU’s Archie Davies and Joshua Pritchett both shot one-over on Sunday, playing as individuals. Ben Carberry (+6, T82) is also competing as an individual this week.

For a full look at the individual and team leaderboards, click here.

The Bucs tee off beginning at 10:10 a.m. on Monday morning.