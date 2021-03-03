ETSU’s Damari Monsanto named SoCon Freshman of the Year

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJHL) — ETSU forward Damari Monsanto has been named Southern Conference Freshman Player of the Year.
Monsanto played in all 23 of ETSU’s games and started in 18 of them, averaging 11.7 points and 7.3 rebounds while also shooting 78 percent from the free-throw line. He scored 20 or more points in five straight games and scored in double figures 11 times.
The native of Pembroke Pines, Florida is the top scoring freshman in the conference.
Meanwhile, redshirt junior guard Ledarrius Brewer, the Bucs’ leading scorer with 16.6 points per game, was named to the first all-conference team.
UNCG’s Isaiah Miller was named Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
ETSU will face longtime rival Chattanooga at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the conference quarterfinals. The game will be broadcast on ABC Tri-Cities.
Coaches All-Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Teams
Player of the Year
- Isaiah Miller, Sr., G, UNCG
Freshman of the Year
- Damari Monsanto, G, ETSU
Defensive Player of the Year
- Isaiah Miller, Sr., G, UNCG
Coach of the Year
- Dan Earl, VMI
First team
- Hayden Brown, R-Jr., The Citadel
- Ledarrius Brewer, R-Jr., ETSU
- Isaiah Miller, Sr., UNCG
- Malachi Smith, R-So., Chattanooga
- Storm Murphy, Sr., Wofford
Second team
- Mike Bothwell, Jr., Furman
- Noah Gurley, Jr., Furman
- Ross Cummings, R-Sr., Mercer
- David Jean-Baptiste, R-Sr., Chattanooga
- Greg Parham, Sr., VMI
Third team
- Kaiden Rice, Sr., The Citadel
- Clay Mounce, Sr., Furman
- Neftali Alvarez, R-So., Mercer
- Jake Stephens, Jr., VMI
- Mason Faulkner, R-Sr., Western Carolina
All-freshman team
- Damari Monsanto, ETSU
- A.J. Staton-McCray, Samford
- Trey Bonham, VMI
- Sam Godwin, Wofford
- Morgan Safford, Wofford
SoCon Sports Media Association (SCSMA)
Malcolm U. Pitt Player of the Year
- Isaiah Miller, Sr., G, UNCG
Freshman of the Year
- Damari Monsanto, G, ETSU
Anton Foy Coach of the Year
- Dan Earl, VMI
First team
- Hayden Brown, R-Jr., The Citadel
- Ledarrius Brewer, R-Jr., ETSU
- Isaiah Miller, Sr., UNCG
- Greg Parham, Sr., VMI
- Storm Murphy, Sr., Wofford
Second team
- Kaiden Rice, Sr., The Citadel
- Mike Bothwell, Jr., Furman
- Noah Gurley, Jr., Furman
- David Jean-Baptiste, R-Sr., Chattanooga
- Malachi Smith, So., Chattanooga
- Jake Stephens, Jr., VMI
Third team
- Ross Cummings, R-Sr., Mercer
- Clay Mounce, Sr., Furman
- Mason Faulkner, R-Sr., Western Carolina
- Damari Monsanto, Fr., ETSU
- Neftali Alvarez, R-So., Mercer
All-freshman team
- Damari Monsanto, ETSU
- A.J. Staton-McCray, SAM
- Trey Bonham, VMI
- Max Klesmit, Wofford
- Morgan Safford, Wofford