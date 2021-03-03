ETSU’s Damari Monsanto named SoCon Freshman of the Year

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJHL) — ETSU forward Damari Monsanto has been named Southern Conference Freshman Player of the Year.

Monsanto played in all 23 of ETSU’s games and started in 18 of them, averaging 11.7 points and 7.3 rebounds while also shooting 78 percent from the free-throw line. He scored 20 or more points in five straight games and scored in double figures 11 times.

The native of Pembroke Pines, Florida is the top scoring freshman in the conference.

Meanwhile, redshirt junior guard Ledarrius Brewer, the Bucs’ leading scorer with 16.6 points per game, was named to the first all-conference team.

UNCG’s Isaiah Miller was named Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

ETSU will face longtime rival Chattanooga at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the conference quarterfinals. The game will be broadcast on ABC Tri-Cities.

Coaches All-Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Teams

Player of the Year

Isaiah Miller, Sr., G, UNCG

Freshman of the Year

Damari Monsanto, G, ETSU

Defensive Player of the Year

Isaiah Miller, Sr., G, UNCG

Coach of the Year

Dan Earl, VMI

First team

Hayden Brown, R-Jr., The Citadel

Ledarrius Brewer, R-Jr., ETSU

Isaiah Miller, Sr., UNCG

Malachi Smith, R-So., Chattanooga

Storm Murphy, Sr., Wofford

Second team

Mike Bothwell, Jr., Furman

Noah Gurley, Jr., Furman

Ross Cummings, R-Sr., Mercer

David Jean-Baptiste, R-Sr., Chattanooga

Greg Parham, Sr., VMI

Third team

Kaiden Rice, Sr., The Citadel

Clay Mounce, Sr., Furman

Neftali Alvarez, R-So., Mercer

Jake Stephens, Jr., VMI

Mason Faulkner, R-Sr., Western Carolina

All-freshman team

Damari Monsanto, ETSU

A.J. Staton-McCray, Samford

Trey Bonham, VMI

Sam Godwin, Wofford

Morgan Safford, Wofford

