BATON ROUGE, La. (Dec. 21, 2022) – For the second straight year, ETSU was looking to head into Christmas with a road win versus a Southeastern Conference foe, but this time around the Buccaneers couldn’t unwrap an early gift.

A year removed from taking down Georgia in Athens, ETSU men’s basketball had a chance to win at LSU for the second time in four seasons. Down by two with the ball and 18.9 seconds remaining, Jordan King (Albany, N.Y.) missed a jumper and the Tigers iced the game with a pair of free throws in the closing seconds, as the Bucs dropped another close contest with a 72-68 loss at LSU Wednesday night inside LSU’s Maravich Center.