ETSU’s Brewer brothers enter transfer portal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two more ETSU men’s basketball players have entered the transfer portal, including the team’s top scorer.

Ledarrius Brewer, who led the team in scoring with 16.2 points per game this past season, and his brother Ty Brewer, who averaged 8.5 points and four rebounds, have both entered the portal according to Hoop Scoop Media.

Nine players have entered the portal since mid-March, some of whom entered after the resignation of former head coach Jason Shay. The university introduced Desmond Oliver on Monday as the new head coach.

Ty Brewer transferred to ETSU from Southeastern Lousiana in April 2020 and was granted immediate eligibility from the NCAA. Ledarrius joined the Bucs from Southeast Missouri State in 2019 but was redshirted during the 2019–20 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Other players who have entered the portal: Serrel Smith Jr., Damari Monsanto, Sadaidriene Hall, Ismael Valdez, Marcus Niblack, Truth Harris, and Paul Smith.