LEXINGTON, Va. (WJHL) – ETSU baseball sophomore Tommy Barth has been released from the hospital after colliding with a teammate during Friday night’s contest against VMI, a statement from the team shared Saturday.

The center fielder was chasing down a fly ball in the seventh inning on Friday night, when he went head-first into teammate Justin Hanvey. Members of the Bucs immediately motioned for the medical staff to attend to the situation. The game was delayed for approximately 20 minutes.

The Bucs took to Twitter on Saturday, sharing that Barth had been “evaluated by medical personnel” before being released from the hospital and rejoining the team.

Barth shared the team’s post shortly afterwards, thanking everyone for their thoughts and prayers. It is unclear whether Barth will be able to play the remainder of the weekend series against the Keydets.

Due to inclement weather and field conditions, the final two games of the series will be played as a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m.