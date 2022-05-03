JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs’ baseball program is 4-2 in its last six conference games and currently finds itself in the mix for the top spot in the conference.

A big reason for the offensive success over the last month has been freshman outfielder Tommy Barth. There are six players on the roster that have started in at least ten games and have a batting average of .300 or better.

But, nobody’s numbers are better than Barth’s.

The Brecksville, Ohio native is batting .389 on the season thus far, including 20 extra base hits and 30 RBIs. That batting average isn’t just the best among guys on the roster with more than 50 at-bats – it’s the best average of any freshman in the entire country.

“Yeah, it’s definitely awesome to be up there,” Barth said. “But honestly, just taking a team-first [approach]. Just keep winning, help my team win and succeed.”

The high batting average is a product of Barth’s consistency at the dish, as he is currently carrying a 17-game hit streak into the month of May.

“No secret recipe – just seeing the ball well,” he said. “Everyone is keeping me positive – great teammates, love it. It’s a great place to be at and, yeah, just seeing the ball great honestly.”

Barth says in order to keep it that way, neither he or his teammates are paying much attention to the streak.

“Yeah, everyone pretty much ignores it,” he said. “Just keeps my confidence up.”

ETSU travels to Samford this weekend for a three-game series, as Barth will look to extend his hit streak to 18 games. First pitch from Birmingham is set for Friday at 5 p.m.