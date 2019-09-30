ETSU’s Artevius Smith named SoCon Defensive Player of the Week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU defensive back Artevius Smith has been named the Southern Conference Defense Player of the Week.

During Saturday’s game against Furman, the redshirt senior was credited with five tackles and two turnovers, including a fumble after he hit Furman running back Corey Watkins in the second quarter and a goal-line interception in the fourth quarter to keep the Paladins from scoring.

The Bucs scored their only touchdown of the game in the drive following Smith’s forced fumble.

ETSU ended up falling to Furman 17-10.

The Bucs will host Wofford this Saturday at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.