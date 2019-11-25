ETSU’s Artevius Smith named finalist for FCS Buck Buchanan Award

CHICAGO, Ill. (WJHL) — ETSU defensive back Artevius Smith was named a finalist for the STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award on Monday.

This season, Smith led the team with 88 tackles and lead the Southern Conference with five interceptions. He also forced two fumbles and broke up four passes.

The redshirt senior from Birmingham was twice named SoCon Defensive Player of the Week this season.

A panel of 150 sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers, and others will select the award winners. The winners will be honored during the STATS FCS Awards Banquet and Presentation on January 10 in Frisco, Texas.

