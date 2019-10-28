ETSU’s Artevius Smith earns third SoCon Defensive Player of the Week honor

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU defensive back Artevius Smith has earned yet another Southern Conference honor.

Smith was named the SoCon Defensive Player of the Week, marking the third time he has received the honor, twice this season.

During last Saturday’s game at Samford, the redshirt senior logged 10 tackles, seven of which were solo and one was for a loss. He also broke up two passes and made an interception which led to a scoring drive. He’s made four interceptions this season, making him first in the SoCon.

ETSU will host The Citadel this Saturday for homecoming. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.