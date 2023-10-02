(WJHL) – The Blue and Gold suffered its first conference loss of the season at Samford on Saturday, 42-28. However, junior defensive back Sheldon Arnold II did his part to help shut down the Bulldogs.

He was named SoCon Defensive Player of the Week by the league office on Monday.

The Loganville, Georgia native tallied seven tackles, including one for a loss. He also forced the reigning SoCon Offensive Player of the Year, Michael Hiers, into two interceptions, while also recovering a forced fumble.

The weekly accolade is the first of Arnold’s ETSU career.

Arnold and the rest of the Blue and Gold defense will face a tough test on Saturday against Mercer at 3:30 p.m.