(WJHL) – In just his third season as ETSU men’s golf coach, head coach Jake Amos has guided the program to a great deal of success in a short amount of time. On Saturday, Amos was recognized for his hard work – being named a finalist for the 2022 Dave Williams Award.

The Dave Williams Award is given annually to the NCAA Division I men’s golf coach of the year.

The four other finalists for the award are North Carolina’s Andrew DiBitetto, Oklahoma’s Ryan Hybl, Vanderbilt’s Scott Limbaugh and Arizona State’s Matt Thurmond.

Amos helped the Bucs to a second-straight SoCon championship this spring and was named conference coach of the year in consecutive seasons, as well. ETSU recorded three team wins and seven top-five finishes in 2022.

The teams of all five coaches are currently competing for the NCAA Division I Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona this week.