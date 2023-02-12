BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Bucs grabbed their fourth-consecutive victory at the Bristol Sportsplex Saturday afternoon, making quick work of the visiting Wildcats, 7-0.

ETSU grabbed the doubles point with ease, as the top pair of Laylo Bakhodirova and Mariya Shumeika defeated their opponents, 6-0. Maria Fernanda Carvajal and Daniela Rivera followed suit, earning a 6-2 victory on Court No. 2.

The Bucs swept all of the singles matches for a second time on the weekend, as well, completing the sweep.

Bakhodirova and Rivera have now both earned five singles matches in a row, while the rest of the team has come out victorious in three-straight singles showdowns.

The victory improves the Blue and Gold to 6-3 overall and 2-0 at home. The team has now won 26 of its last 30 home matches over the last five seasons.

ETSU hits the road next Saturday and will face VCU at 10 a.m.