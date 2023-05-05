COLUMBUS, OH (WJHL) – The Lady Bucs turned in a valiant effort on Friday morning in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament at Ohio State. Still, the Blue and Gold were swept by No. 29 Vanderbilt, 4-0.

The Commodores took the doubles point, earning victories on Court 1 and Court 3. ETSU’s top duo of Laylo Bakhodirova and Mariya Shumeika battled the 44th-ranked pair of Celia-Belle Mohr and Marcella Cruz, but dropped the set, 6-4.

Vandy continued its roll in the singles competition, winning on Courts 1, 3 and 5 to earn the shutout. Mohr took down Bakhodirova in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5.

Bridget Stammel defeated Shumeika 6-4, 6-0, while Amy Stevens topped Daniela Rivera, 6-2, 7-5. The rest of the matches went unfinished.

Despite the loss, ETSU finished with a winning record for the 20th-consecutive season at 19-8.