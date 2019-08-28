ETSU women’s soccer team to honor local 9-year-old battling cancer

Members of the ETSU women’s soccer team recently visited Ava to celebrate her birthday. (Photo: ETSU Athletics)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s soccer team will honor a local 9-year-old who is battling cancer.

The Buccaneers will make Ava Corum an honorary member of the team’s roster for Wednesday night’s home game against USC Upstate.

Ava is a soccer fan currently battling Stage III Germ Cell Cancer, but she hasn’t let that stop her from playing in Elizabethton’s youth leagues, according to ETSU Athletics.

Wednesday, she will join the Bucs’ starting lineup and will participate as a ball girl during the match.

The ETSU and King University women’s soccer teams took this photo in support of Ava. (Photo: ETSU Athletics)

Ava is scheduled to have a tumor removed from her abdomen early next month at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. More information about her journey can be read online.

Wednesday’s game will take place at 7 p.m. in Summers-Taylor Stadium in Johnson City.

