JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sunday’s match was not even four minutes old when the Spartans’ Parker Sikora notched a goal to put the visitors up 1-0.

However, the Bucs never waivered, striking in the 15th and 52nd minutes to earn a third-straight victory, 2-1.

Momoko Horiuchi got in behind the defense and powered the first Bucs goal home to equalize the match early on. After halftime, it was Emma Arnold who fired home the game-winner off her right foot.

Both teams finished with seven shots, four of them on goal. The Spartans earned seven corner kicks, but could not convert.

ETSU (5-5-3, 3-2-1 SoCon) continues with conference play on Friday at Samford.