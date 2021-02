JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The East Tennessee State University women’s soccer season opener has changed venue due to a waterlogged pitch at Summers-Taylor Stadium, according to a press release.

The season opener will now kick off at the Kermit Tipton Stadium at Science Hill School at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Due to the venue change, there will be no stream for the afternoon contest.

Fans are still welcome to attend but must socially distance and wear a mask.