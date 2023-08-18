Johnson City, TN — Following a pair of preseason matches, the ETSU women’s soccer team opened the 2023 season when the Buccaneers host Kennesaw State at Summers-Taylor Stadium tonight.

The Bucs peppered the Owls with 12 shots, including 9 after halftime, but never found the breakthrough they hunted for all night.

Both teams needed time to find a rhythm after the opening whistle, but the Bucs were better on the attack early as their press harried the Owls’ back line and midfield.

Ava Matherne led the Bucs with three shots on goal in her college debut, while KSU mustered four shots, with two shots on goal. Ashton Blair was credited with two saves in her fourth career shutout.

The Bucs sit at 0-0-1 following Thursday’s match draw….