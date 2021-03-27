ETSU women’s soccer falls to Wofford, home finale set for Sunday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s soccer team continues to struggle here in this condensed season, losing a 1-0 match to Wofford Friday afternoon at Summers-Taylor Stadium.

The match’s only goal came in just the 6′ minute for the Terriers. Katie Gilligan’s shot was stopped by ETSU goalkeeper Ashton Blair, but Dani Segovia was right there for the follow up to find the back of the net.

Picture perfect weather this afternoon for an @ETSUWSoccer matchup against Wofford! The Bucs haven’t played at home since March 7, so they’re happy to be back. Highlights this evening on @WJHL11! @ETSUAthletics pic.twitter.com/BlsVJ27Wwz — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) March 26, 2021

The Bucs fall to 1-5-1 on the year, 1-3-1 in SoCon play. Their last win came on March 5 against UNCG, which has been followed with five winless matches (four losses and one tie).

The home finale is set for Sunday against Furman, before the Bucs head out on the road in the final week of the regular season for matches on April 1st and 3rd.