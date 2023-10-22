JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With some extra rest ahead of the Southern Conference Tournament on the line, the Blue and Gold secured an impressive 2-1 victory over Western Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

The Catamounts had already secured the top seed in next week’s tournament, but the win solidified the second seed for ETSU.

Much of the first half was played without a score on the board, until under a minute remaining. Emma Arnold picked out a perfect pass on the corner kick, finding the head of Grace Eatz, who slotted home home the first tally with seconds to spare.

In the second half, Sinoxolo Cesane volleyed home the Bucs’ final goal in the 66th minute.

The Catamounts notched their lone tally on a penalty kick in the 85th minute, but could not find the equalizer in the final minutes.

ETSU took 13 shots to WCU’s nine, while Ashton Blair made a pair of saves in net for the Bucs.

ETSU (10-2-5, 6-1-2 SoCon) will face either Mercer or The Citadel in the SoCon quarterfinals on Friday at Summers-Taylor Stadium.