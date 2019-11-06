ETSU women’s soccer coach resigns

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU Athletics announced Wednesday that women’s soccer head coach Adam Sayers has resigned.

Sayers was first introduced as head coach in January 2011 and in 2018 became the all-time winningest coach in ETSU history with his 80th win, according to ETSU.

“Earlier today I met with Adam Sayers where I accepted his letter of resignation as the women’s soccer head coach,” ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter said in a statement. “I want to thank Coach Sayers for his dedicated service to East Tennessee State University, ETSU Athletics and our student-athletes. I wish Coach Sayers nothing but success in his future endeavors. The search for our next head coach begins immediately.”

“I would like to sincerely thank Dr. Noland, Scott Carter, Dr. Sander and Dave Mullins for affording me the honor of serving ETSU, and coaching the women’s soccer team, over the last nine years,” said Sayers. “It has been a wonderful experience, and special thanks to every single student-athlete I have had the pleasure of working alongside during this time. Thank you for your hard work, effort, sacrifice and time. I wish you all the very best, as always.”