ETSU women’s season ends in unfamiliar fashion at NCAA Regional

Baton Rouge, LA — The golf season didn’t end the way the ETSU women had expected, due to the large amount of rain that hit Louisiana this week, the golf team was unable to tee off at the Baton Rouge Regional, so the postseason tournament was canceled.

The Bucs, who were set to make their fifth NCAA Regional appearance in program history, secured the Southern Conference’s automatic bid after winning the conference championship back in April.

The Bucs finished the season winning their last two tournaments and placing in the top-three in their last five outings.