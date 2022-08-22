Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New East Tennessee State University (ETSU) women’s basketball coach Brenda Mock Brown is set to earn a base salary of $150,000 with an additional $30,000 base stipend through April 2028, according to a document provided to ETSU.

Brown’s “notice of appointment” essentially mimics the planned terms of her contract, which has not yet been signed. It lays out an array of incentives and bonuses Brown could earn based on the team’s performance on the court and, to a lesser extent, in the classroom.

Brown’s agreement also provides her with a complimentary vehicle or $600 monthly vehicle allowance and a country club membership at the Blackthorn Club, with neither of those two being defined as base pay.

Brown, whose appointment began Aug. 8, replaces Simon Harris. After ETSU announced on Aug. 1 it was going to fire Harris in the wake of a Title IX investigation, the one-year coach resigned Aug. 15 — the day his firing was set to take effect.

Brown coached most recently at the University of North Carolina-Asheville and led UNC-A to consecutive NCAA tournament berths in 2016 and 2017.

Her contract will include monetary clawbacks for ETSU if she takes a different coaching job mid-contract as well as payments to Brown if ETSU decides to fire her without cause “as a result of University’s dissatisfaction with the Coach’s performance or any reason which does not constitute termination for cause,” Brown’s notice of appointment reads.

Those amounts will be $450,000 if Brown is fired without termination for cause before April 30, 2024, $350,000 between May 2024 and April 30 2026, $250,000 between May 2026 and April 30, 2027, and the remainder of her contract amount if it’s in the year of her last season on the initial contract.

If Brown gets another coaching job after termination, the amounts ETSU owes her would be reduced by the amount of that new salary.

If Brown quits for another job before April 30, 2024, she’ll owe ETSU $350,000, with the amount dropping to $250,000 from May 1, 2024 through April 30, 2026 and $100,000 through the remainder. She’ll also owe ETSU a home series with her new team if she’s a head coach for a new team after May 1, 2026, or owe another $100,000.

Bonus schedule

On-court success for a team that has a 29-80 record over the past four seasons would bring additional bonuses for Brown. She would receive $5,000 if ETSU wins the Southern Conference regular season championship or if she is named SoCon coach of the year.

A trip to the NCAA tournament, which ETSU appeared in in 2008, 2009 and 2010, would be worth $10,000, as would each win in that tournament.

Sharing the regular season SoCon championship would get Brown $3,000, while making the women’s NIT tournament and any wins in that tournament would be worth $2,000 each.

The agreement includes additional incentives if Brown can get the team turned around quickly. If the Lady Bucs win at least 17 games in either the 2022-23 or 2023-24 seasons, Brown will get a $5,000 bonus.

That same $5,000 bonus will apply for any 20-win seasons starting with the 2024-25 season.

Off the court, Brown can receive a $2,500 bonus if the team’s NCAA academic progress rate (APR) is higher than 980 and $5,000 if the APR is above 1,000. Those bonuses will be paid regardless of the team’s record for the first three seasons of her contract but would be subject to the team having a winning record for the next three seasons.

The average APR among 355 women’s basketball programs for the four years from 2017-18 through 2020-21 was 983, according to the NCAA website. The system “holds institutions accountable for the academic progress of their student-athletes through a team-based metric…” the NCAA website says.