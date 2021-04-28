ETSU women’s golf heads to LSU for NCAA Regionals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (April 27, 2021) – During a Selection Show special televised on the Golf Channel, the ETSU women’s golf team learned on Wednesday that they will be heading to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the NCAA Regional, which will be held May 10-12 at the University Club.

The Bucs, who are making their fifth NCAA Regional appearance and first since 2014, earned the automatic bid after winning the Southern Conference Championship on Tuesday, April 20, at the Oak Point Golf Club in Kiawah Island, S.C.

The regional includes 18 teams including six ranked in the top 25, four in the top 15 and seven conference champions. The University Club is home to both the LSU men’s and women’s golf programs, and is was designed by David Toms and Jim Lipe.