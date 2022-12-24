JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – There should be plenty of Christmas cheer to spare in the ETSU women’s basketball locker room, as the ladies extended their win streak to four games on Thursday.

Brenda Mock Brown and company dispatched of Mount St. Mary’s in Cherokee, North Carolina, 75-62. The Mount was an NCAA Tournament participant a season ago.

The team etched their names into the Blue and Gold history books with 12 non-conference wins on the campaign. That total is the most in program history, breaking the 1983-84 team’s record of eleven non-conference wins.

Since the calendar flipped to December, ETSU has been nearly unbeatable. The squad is 6-1 this month, with its only loss coming to Bowling Green back on December 11. All six of their victories have come by at least 12 points.

So, when it comes to the team’s Christmas wishes, there’s one thing that sits atop the list above all else.

“Honestly, I’m not big on presents – I just love being with my family and getting to give to others,” sophomore guard Meleah Kirtner said. “Honestly, another ‘W’ under the tree.”

“Can you put more wins under the tree, because I’m really enjoying winning,” Mock Brown laughed. “So, if I could get more wins boxed up under the tree, I would take that.”

ETSU (12-3) closes out non-conference slate with Converse College on Saturday, December 31 at 2 p.m. inside Brooks Gymnasium.