Johnson City, TN — The ETSU women’s basketball team will open the 2023-24 season in the same city it ended last year’s historical run, as the Buccaneers will play their season opener at the University of Kentucky.

This will mark the fourth all-time meeting between the two programs. ETSU defeated Kentucky inside Memorial Coliseum, 59-50, on Dec. 12, 2008.

ETSU will be looking to knock off a Power-5 program for the third time in the last five seasons as the Bucs defeated Vanderbilt last season and knocked off Wake Forest in 2019-20.

ETSU and Kentucky will play on Tuesday, Nov. 7.