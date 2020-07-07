ETSU women’s basketball to face four Power 5 opponents in 2020-21

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU head coach Brittney Ezell has announced the 2020–21 women’s basketball non-conference schedule, which features four Power 5 opponents.

The Buccaneers will open the season on Nov. 10 with a road game against Cleveland State. They will stay on the road for a matchup against Bowling Green on Nov. 12.

The Bucs will then play two games at home on Nov. 15 and Nov. 18 against Presbyterian College and UNC-Asheville.

The squad will hit the road again for its first Power 5 matchup of the season against Wake Forest. The Bucs defeated the Demon Deacons 67–60 in Johnson City last season.

Other Power 5 opponents on the schedule include Tennessee on Dec. 1, Vanderbilt on Dec. 8, and Georgia Tech on Dec. 13. The Georgia Tech game will take place in Johnson City.

Full Non-Conference Schedule: (Bold = home games)

Tuesday, Nov. 10: Cleveland State

Thursday, Nov. 12: Bowling Green

Sunday, Nov. 15: Presbyterian College

Wednesday, Nov. 18: UNC-Asheville

Monday, Nov. 23: Wake Forest

Saturday, Nov. 28: Longwood

Tuesday, Dec. 1: Tennessee

Saturday, Dec. 5: Florida Atlantic

Tuesday, Dec. 8: Vanderbilt

Sunday, Dec. 13: Georgia Tech

Friday, Dec. 18: Davidson

Sunday, Dec. 20: Appalachian State

Thursday, Dec. 31: Newberry College

Sunday, Jan. 3: Montreat College