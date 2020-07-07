ETSU women’s basketball to face four Power 5 opponents in 2020-21

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU head coach Brittney Ezell has announced the 2020–21 women’s basketball non-conference schedule, which features four Power 5 opponents.
The Buccaneers will open the season on Nov. 10 with a road game against Cleveland State. They will stay on the road for a matchup against Bowling Green on Nov. 12.
The Bucs will then play two games at home on Nov. 15 and Nov. 18 against Presbyterian College and UNC-Asheville.
The squad will hit the road again for its first Power 5 matchup of the season against Wake Forest. The Bucs defeated the Demon Deacons 67–60 in Johnson City last season.
Other Power 5 opponents on the schedule include Tennessee on Dec. 1, Vanderbilt on Dec. 8, and Georgia Tech on Dec. 13. The Georgia Tech game will take place in Johnson City.
Full Non-Conference Schedule: (Bold = home games)
Tuesday, Nov. 10: Cleveland State
Thursday, Nov. 12: Bowling Green
Sunday, Nov. 15: Presbyterian College
Wednesday, Nov. 18: UNC-Asheville
Monday, Nov. 23: Wake Forest
Saturday, Nov. 28: Longwood
Tuesday, Dec. 1: Tennessee
Saturday, Dec. 5: Florida Atlantic
Tuesday, Dec. 8: Vanderbilt
Sunday, Dec. 13: Georgia Tech
Friday, Dec. 18: Davidson
Sunday, Dec. 20: Appalachian State
Thursday, Dec. 31: Newberry College
Sunday, Jan. 3: Montreat College