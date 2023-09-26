JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the words of Deion Sanders, the ETSU women’s basketball team should have used the words “we coming” last season under first-year head coach Brenda Mock Brown.

The team that shocked everyone last season by winning a program-record 25 games, following a 19-game turnaround, one of the seven best turnarounds in NCAA Division 1 women’s basketball history, returns a good number from last season’s team.

Following that season, they know they will not be able to sneak up on anyone this season AND must take it to another level.

“We have a lot of returners, but everybody’s been in the gym working on stuff,” junior guard Nevaeh Brown said. “Nobody is the same player.”

“I love that quote by Billie Jean King. I think she said it: pressure is a privilege,” Coach Brown said. “We want there to be expectations every single year for this program. We want to be in a position where we’re expected to be at the top of the league. You know, that means we’re developing a program. That means we’re recruiting and retaining really good players.”

The Bucs open the season on Nov. 7 against the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington.