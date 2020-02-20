ETSU Women’s Basketball team back at home in Brooks Gym to face Samford

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) – The ETSU Women’s basketball team returns home to begin the final home weekend of the regular season when they entertain Samford on Thursday night.

The Bucs will try to reverse fortune after losing their last three games. The Bulldogs come into the game tied with UNCG for the SOCON lead with a 7-3 record. ETSU is 3-7, and Samford won the matchup in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this year 68-34.

Thursday’s game is dubbed the “PlayforKay” game in honor of former North Carolina State Head Coach Kay Yow, who died of breast cancer in 2009.

ETSU players and coaches will wear pink along with their uniforms as they spread breast cancer awareness.

Tipoff in Brooks Gym is set for 7:00 p.m.