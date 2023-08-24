JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Bucs, led by second-year head coach Brenda Mock Brown, are that much closer to tip-off. The program announced its 2023-24 schedule on Thursday afternoon.

The slate will feature 15 home games, as well as a handful of top-tier Division I challenges – and even a holiday trip to the Sunshine State.

ETSU will open its season on Tuesday, November 7 against the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, Kentucky. The team’s first home contest will come four days later, Saturday, November 11, against Lafayette at 12 p.m.

The Blue and Gold will face Radford (11/15) and Presbyterian (11/19) on the road before shipping off to the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament over the Thanksgiving holiday. ETSU will face Norfolk State on Friday, November 24 and then either Miami (FL) or Colgate on Sunday, November 26.

The December slate is highlighted by home matchups with Lees-McRae in Freedom Hall (12/10) and a meeting with Mock Brown’s old squad, UNC-Asheville (12/14).

The Bucs will meet an ACC foe in Clemson on Friday, December 22 in Death Valley.

Southern Conference play begins on Thursday, January 11, as Samford comes to town for a 7 p.m. tip-off. Other home SoCon matchups will include Mercer (1/13), Furman (2/1), Wofford (2/3), Chattanooga (2/17), UNC-Greensboro (2/22) and Western Carolina (2/24).

This year’s SoCon Tournament will take place in Asheville from March 7-10.

For a full look at the ETSU women’s basketball schedule, click here.