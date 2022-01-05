ETSU women’s basketball postpones upcoming games due to COVID

ETSU was forced to postpone upcoming matchups due to COVID.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Due to NCAA’s COVID policy, ETSU has postponed two upcoming matchups scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6 (Mercer) and Saturday, Jan. 8. (Samford) after several players tested positive for the virus.

The Southern Conference is expected to reschedule both games for a later date.

The Bucs have only secured one win in 13 games so far this season.

ETSU will now turn its attention to in-conference rival Chattanooga. The Jan. 15 matchup will mark the Bucs’ first SoCon contest of the 2021-22 schedule.