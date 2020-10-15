ETSU women’s basketball opens practice for the upcoming season

Johnson City, TN — The college basketball season is right around the corner and today was the first time for teams to begin fall practice, the women of ETSU led the way with practice earlier this morning.

Head coach Brittney Ezell wearing a mask directed a blue and gold basketball team that has several new faces now that the top 2 scorers from last season have transferred this new group of players includes two that stand 6-foot-two and 6-foot-three.

Along with a mix of returning players coach, Ezell is pleased with what she’s seeing and happy to back on the court.

“Today was pretty normal and they need that just to get back feeling like themselves and they need mental health wise I need it mental health wise I need to see them doing what they came here to do and that is go to school and play ball so it was a lot of fun today with a really competitive practice we pitted some of the returnees against some of the newcomers and I don’t know if I have ever heard as much trash talk at the end practice as I did today so I like it it was healthy I like it, says coach Ezell.”