JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Oct. 29, 2022) – ETSU women’s basketball hosted Mars Hill University for a tune-up exhibition inside Brooks Gym on Thursday, unofficially opening the Brenda Mock Brown Era of Buccaneer basketball with an 87-41 win.

The Bucs were led by their two veteran players in graduate transfers Jiselle Thomas (Norwalk, Ohio) and Jayla Ruffus-Milner (North Hills, Calif.). Thomas led the scoring efforts with 29 points, shooting 13-20 from the floor, while Ruffus-Milner grabbed nine rebounds (all offensive) and chipped in 10 points.