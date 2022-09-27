JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The tenth head coach in Lady Buccaneers program history held her first official practice with the team on Tuesday afternoon.

ETSU women’s basketball has been working on a limited schedule for the last five weeks, per NCAA regulations. Still, it allowed the first-year head coach some time to learn about her team.

“Today is special – it really marks the beginning of a new season – because we move from eight hours a week, where we’re only practicing with the kids four hours of that eight – to 20 hours,” Brenda Mock Brown said. “Really – it’s going to expose us in some areas that we need to be exposed. You know – what do we need to work on going forward to get better – really move the needle in this program?”

Mock Brown will be at the helm of the ETSU program this season, following the resignation of former head coach, Simon Harris, back in August.

She takes over a squad that finished 6-22 a season ago, with five of those wins coming in the Southern Conference. The Bucs also made great strides late in the season, winning three of the last six games they played.

Five players from last year’s group will provide some stability for the Blue and Gold, as nine new players join the locker room this season.

Now, as the players develop a chemistry and increase their time on-court together, Mock Brown believes she will learn even more about the team she has assembled.

“It’s kind of easier to hide when you’re just with kids eight hours a week, but when this is really a day-to-day thing – I think it’s really going to be evident where our weaknesses are, where our strengths are and what direction we need to go in,” she said.

The ETSU women’s basketball season opener is not yet set, as the team’s non-conference slate has not been released.