ETSU Women’s Basketball Offensive Woes Continue Against Samford

The Buccaneers score their lowest point total of the season in the 68-34 loss to the Bulldogs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s basketball team struggled to find the box score Saturday afternoon, scoring less than 10 points in three of the four quarters in the Buccaneers 68-34 road loss to Samford.

Redshirt junior guard Micah Scheetz was the lone ETSU player to score in double figures, dropping 10 points.

The Dogs featured three players that eclipsed 10 points with junior Natalie Armstrong recording a game-high 14 points. Senior guards Paige Serup and Sarah Myers were right behind each other in the box score, tallying 12 and 11 points, respectively.

East Tennessee State looks to bounce back when it hosts Chattanooga next Saturday on February 1.