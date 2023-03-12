LEXINGTON, Ky. (WJHL) – The Lady Bucs will have another shot on the court in this 2022-23 season, as ETSU has been invited to participate in the 2023 Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI).

The Blue and Gold will be one of eight teams competing for a WBI championship this coming weekend in Lexington, Kentucky.

“In this past week of preparation as we anticipated a postseason opportunity, I have seen some of the highest levels of competition among our players since the beginning of the season,” ETSU head coach Brenda Mock Brown said in a statement. “It was an indication of the hunger they have to continue the season and an appreciation for the rare air of postseason that we are in.”

ETSU will face Florida International (12-18) in the quarterfinals at 12 p.m. on Friday in the Clive M. Beck Center on the campus of Transylvania University.

Mock Brown and company will look for a single-season, record-setting 24th victory against the Panthers. The Bucs also pulled off the largest turnaround in all of Division I women’s basketball this season, finishing with 16 more regular season victories than in 2021-22.

New Mexico State, UIC, California Baptists, North Dakota, Georgia Southern and Northern Illinois will also compete in the event. All teams are guaranteed three games, regardless of their outcome this weekend.