ETSU women prepare to play their first game since December 23 on Saturday

Johnson City, TN — Now to women’s college basketball, the last time the ETSU women played a game was December 23rd. Because of Covid within the Bucs camp they didn’t get back on the court until yesterday.

Their first game back will be Saturday at noon inside Brooks gym when they host their SoCon rivals Chattanooga.

Now that the non-conference schedule is over the Bucs who are 1-12 and losers of their last 10 in a row have wiped the slate clean and hope for better things in the league, but first they must knock off some of the rust since it’s been about 20 days since they last played.

“We have to get back in shape it’s kind of had a little bit of a break reset our minds and come back in the first two practices have been very good.”

“We are 0-0 right now so we have to put that in the past and have a chip on our shoulder and go out and prove we are better than our pre-season prediction.”

“We stay motivated in that it’s where the situation is right now it’s where we want to be if you look over my shoulder we want to hang banners in this gym that is our focus and especially when you have your rival coming in on Saturday that is a good motivator as well.”