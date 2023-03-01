Johnson City, TN — March is officially upon us and the ETSU women’s basketball team will begin their journey for a SoCon Championship on Thursday with the quarterfinal round in Asheville, N.C.

ETSU will look to win its first-ever SoCon Championship this season.

After one of the most storied turnarounds in NCAA Women’s Basketball history, the Bucs who play Samford will catch a Bulldog team riding a 5-game losing streak.

“Super exciting. I’m really confident in this team, this group, our coaches, we’ve put in the work. And I think that just moving ahead, we’re really feeling good about it. Just knowing that we’re more than capable to come on.”

“They have a little lift going into the tournament, but everybody does. You know, it’s all it’s that whole 00 anybody’s got a shot. And on the women’s side, anybody has a shot in the Southern Conference. I mean, that’s been proven. That’s not just saying that, you know, you look at Western Carolina, they’ve beaten Chatt. They beat Wofford the conference champion, and they could have beaten us on Saturday, the third seed.I mean, they’re talented. So it’s there’s a lot of parity on our side.”

The No. 3 seeded Bucs will face No. 6 Samford in the first round on Thursday, March 2 at 5:45 p.m. — the final first round matchup of the day… News Channel 11 Sports will be there.